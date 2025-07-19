Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.2% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,569 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,251 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,630.9% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 976,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 950,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,141,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 465,283 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPTL opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

