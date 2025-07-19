Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. Electrolux had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 billion.

Electrolux Stock Down 14.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -141.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. Electrolux has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $20.11.

Get Electrolux alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

About Electrolux

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.