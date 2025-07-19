Beckerman Institutional LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after buying an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

