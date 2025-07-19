10,250 Shares in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) Purchased by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,429,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $75.64.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2411 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

