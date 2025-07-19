Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.60. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $149.22. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

