Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.02 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 12.19%.

Telenor ASA Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.14.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Dnb Nor Markets cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

