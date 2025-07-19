Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,724 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 40,057 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in eBay by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $831,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,228,813.25. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,222 shares of company stock worth $25,143,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

