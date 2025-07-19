Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 19,022 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 197.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:APD opened at $295.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

