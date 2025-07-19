Foundry Partners LLC Sells 235 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $453,416.09. The trade was a 23.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $67,291.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,647.26. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 1.1%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average of $189.47. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a one year low of $159.64 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $96.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

