Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,028,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,539,290,000 after acquiring an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,032,239,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,147,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $857,205,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,719,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

