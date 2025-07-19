SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 445.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

