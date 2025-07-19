Balentine LLC Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.72 and a 200-day moving average of $193.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $265.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

