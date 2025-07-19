Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ceragon Networks from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

CRNT stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

