Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TSM opened at $240.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.72 and a 200 day moving average of $193.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $265.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

