Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 175 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 0.1%

NUE stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.07.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Nucor

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.