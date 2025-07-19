Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,662,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,755,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,317,000 after purchasing an additional 892,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $59.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

