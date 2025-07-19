iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3283 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

