iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Lessened by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJK stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.