iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

