Balentine LLC Sells 20 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ROP opened at $544.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $565.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

