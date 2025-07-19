Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Capital Southwest worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Capital Southwest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.26 on Friday. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.