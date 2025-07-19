Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,294 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 498,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after buying an additional 784,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 88.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.