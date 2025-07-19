Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.19.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $329.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.27 and a 200-day moving average of $317.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 181.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

