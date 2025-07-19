Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 4,456 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,889 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

