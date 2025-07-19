F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:FNB opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 153,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 28,570 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,049,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 58,672 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 660,387 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

