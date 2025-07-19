STAR Financial Bank Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

