Contrasting Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tetra Technologies and ProFrac”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Technologies $599.11 million 0.74 $108.28 million $0.84 3.95 ProFrac $2.19 billion 0.58 -$215.10 million ($1.49) -5.32

Profitability

Tetra Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetra Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tetra Technologies and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Technologies 18.41% 14.49% 5.44% ProFrac -10.72% -11.85% -4.34%

Risk & Volatility

Tetra Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProFrac has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tetra Technologies and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 ProFrac 3 2 0 0 1.40

Tetra Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.60%. ProFrac has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.03%. Given Tetra Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tetra Technologies is more favorable than ProFrac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Tetra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Tetra Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tetra Technologies beats ProFrac on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

