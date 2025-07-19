St. Louis Trust Co Has $63.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $309.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.12 and a 200 day moving average of $287.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $310.20. The firm has a market cap of $510.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

