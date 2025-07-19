6,164 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Galvan Research reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $146.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

