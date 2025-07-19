Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.61.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,583,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,935,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 692,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,679,000 after purchasing an additional 627,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.