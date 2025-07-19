Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,954,000 after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in Nelnet by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 13,657.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE:NNI opened at $119.80 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.15 and a 1-year high of $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 34.08 and a quick ratio of 34.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.60.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.47. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $398.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Nelnet announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.