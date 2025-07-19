Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Has $13.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.8% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 239,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BIV opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

