PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 104,847 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 394.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,847 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF comprises about 1.4% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,433,000 after buying an additional 1,274,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,710,000 after purchasing an additional 766,049 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,006.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 650,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,592,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 439,417 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $33.84.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.