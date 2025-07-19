Denali Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 772.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $209.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $218.42. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

