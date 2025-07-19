Mystic Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 548.1% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 154,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

