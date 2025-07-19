Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.3%

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,205 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

