Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.3%
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,205 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.