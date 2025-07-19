Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.38 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after buying an additional 1,826,521 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

