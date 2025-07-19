Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

AMLX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.49.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $20,170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,081,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,487,617 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,615,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 1,513,748 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

