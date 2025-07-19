AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 506 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $240.40 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $248.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.72 and a 200 day moving average of $193.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna set a $265.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

