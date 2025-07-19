Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Insteel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Insteel Industries stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IIIN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.