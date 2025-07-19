Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3%

Novartis stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.43. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83. The firm has a market cap of $241.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 102.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.