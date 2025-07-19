Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,612 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.3% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $708.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

