Shipping Stocks To Watch Today – July 16th

Shopify, Blackstone, United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, and WNS are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, operate or charter vessels for moving cargo and passengers across global sea routes. They encompass firms in container shipping, bulk carriers, tankers and roll-on/roll-off services. Because their revenues depend on freight rates, trade volumes and fuel costs, shipping stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic and geopolitical shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,657,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,154. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.10. 5,636,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.63. 4,745,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. 3,963,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.64. 2,925,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. WNS has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WNS

Featured Articles