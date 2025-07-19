Balentine LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 994.4% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 11,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 22.1% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $1,939,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $106.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

