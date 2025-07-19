Head to Head Analysis: Square Enix (SQNXF) versus Its Peers

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Square Enix to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Square Enix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Square Enix $2.13 billion $161.13 million 51.33 Square Enix Competitors $19.55 billion $4.48 billion 12.91

Volatility and Risk

Square Enix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Square Enix. Square Enix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Square Enix has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix’s competitors have a beta of 2.60, meaning that their average stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Square Enix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Enix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Square Enix Competitors 564 2449 5664 221 2.62

As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Square Enix’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Square Enix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Square Enix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Enix 7.45% 7.72% 6.14% Square Enix Competitors -16.77% -17.48% 0.69%

Summary

Square Enix competitors beat Square Enix on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games. It is also involved in the operation of amusement facilities; and planning, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. In addition, the company publishes and licenses comic books, magazines, game-related books, periodicals, etc. Further, it plans, produces, distributes, and licenses secondary works; and offers content under the SQUARE ENIX PRODUCTS brand; and stuffed toys and utility goods under the SQEX TOYS brand. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

