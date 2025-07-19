STAR Financial Bank Sells 2,102 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IWS opened at $135.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.