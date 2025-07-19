American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) & Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Head-To-Head Review

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) and American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and American Integrity Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $11.34 billion 2.08 $2.29 billion $9.17 16.44 American Integrity Insurance Group $204.35 million 1.69 $39.74 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Integrity Insurance Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Financial and American Integrity Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Integrity Insurance Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus price target of $155.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.00%. American Integrity Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.68%. Given American Integrity Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Integrity Insurance Group is more favorable than Cincinnati Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and American Integrity Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 13.19% 6.55% 2.44% American Integrity Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats American Integrity Insurance Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowner insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products, as well as other coverages, including miscellaneous errors and omissions, professional liability, and excess liability; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, redeemable preferred stocks, and mortgage-backed securities; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. It also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About American Integrity Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc. (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida. 98.6% of our direct premiums written (“DPW”) for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 97.6% of our policies in-force as of December 31, 2024 were in Florida. We are the seventh largest writer of residential property insurance in Florida based on DPW for policies in-force as of December 31, 2024 according to data compiled by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (“FLOIR”), making us a leading specialty residential property insurer in the state. We have been a stable, disciplined provider of residential insurance coverage in Florida for more than 19 years. Our management team founded our company in 2006 to capitalize on dislocation in the Florida residential property insurance market following the 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons, in which a number of severe hurricanes resulted in record insured property losses and caused a number of national insurance companies to retreat from writing residential property insurance in the state. — Florida has a large and growing population with a growing residential property insurance market. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida was the third most populous state in the United States with 23.4 million residents as of July 1, 2024, and recorded the second fastest population growth rate and second greatest nominal increase in population of all states in the U.S. from 2023 to 2024. Population growth supports growth in the property insurance market, which creates opportunity for insurance carriers with the specialized expertise to profitably underwrite property insurance in the Florida market. Florida is a complex property insurance market with a distinct regulatory environment and risk profile due to its geographic location, population centers concentrated along the coast, and elevated threat of property damage from catastrophic weather events including hurricanes, requiring a tailored approach to providing insurance coverage. We believe that consistently delivering underwriting profits in this market requires a high level of focus and specialization, including localized knowledge, market-specific expertise, granular and analytical underwriting and claims management, extensive historical data, effective use of technology, and a deep understanding of Florida’s regulatory environment – all of which we believe we have developed over our 19-year history writing residential property insurance in Florida. We believe this expertise is transferable and repeatable in other Southeastern coastal states. Through active monitoring of local market conditions and prudent risk selection and capital allocation, we seek to be a stable and reliable insurance market for our policyholders and distribution partners, and to consistently deliver best-in-class profitability and value creation for our stockholders. — Our history of profitability and prudent exposure management is matched by our commitment to innovation. We have built a technology-forward platform that we believe augments the expertise of our underwriting and claims teams, enhances our access to risk and claims data, accelerates and improves our underwriting and claims decision making, and improves our distribution partner and policyholder interface. Our use of advanced technology solutions covers the insurance process end-to-end, from risk selection and underwriting to streamlined quoting, policy management and claims handling. Our technology and data capture are critical to our ability to monitor our underwriting results at a granular level, timely modify our underwriting criteria and pricing to respond to changing market conditions, and effectively navigate Florida’s historically volatile property insurance market cycles. We believe the current Florida residential property insurance market presents substantial attractive opportunities for carriers with specialized underwriting and claims expertise, established distribution relationships, advanced technology, and entrepreneurial leadership. Despite historical market-related disruptions and challenges caused by increasing hurricane catastrophe activity and other severe weather events, a general tort environment related to property insurance that led to increased litigation, and reduced insurance capacity as a result of multiple large national insurance carrier exits, we believe the legislative reforms in Florida enacted in late 2022, in addition to Assignment of Benefits (“AOB”) reform, which began in 2019, are proving effective at combating historically rampant property insurance legal system abuse and claims fraud, paving the way for a more stable and resilient property insurance market and greater opportunities for us to profitably underwrite residential property insurance in Florida. Our principal executive offices are located in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.