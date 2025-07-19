Contrasting Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) & ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARKO has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and ARKO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Veterinary Partners $16.59 million 0.22 -$14.26 million ($28.29) -0.03 ARKO $8.73 billion 0.06 $20.84 million $0.03 142.67

ARKO has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners. Inspire Veterinary Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARKO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and ARKO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Veterinary Partners -86.10% -1,106.47% -58.22% ARKO 0.10% 3.23% 0.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inspire Veterinary Partners and ARKO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Veterinary Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 ARKO 0 3 1 1 2.60

ARKO has a consensus price target of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 71.73%. Given ARKO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARKO is more favorable than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of ARKO shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of ARKO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ARKO beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About ARKO

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

