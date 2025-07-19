iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Lifted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Balentine LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $90,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,917 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 567.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,557 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,059,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,353,000 after buying an additional 1,060,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after buying an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.59 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51.

