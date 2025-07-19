Comparing CRH (CRH) & Its Rivals

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CRH to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of CRH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CRH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CRH and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH 0 2 9 1 2.92 CRH Competitors 245 1573 2295 112 2.54

Valuation & Earnings

CRH currently has a consensus target price of $112.82, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 7.51%. Given CRH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CRH is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares CRH and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CRH $35.57 billion $3.46 billion 19.91 CRH Competitors $6.79 billion $567.85 million 23.89

CRH has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. CRH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CRH has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRH’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CRH pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CRH pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 21.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CRH and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH 9.17% 15.88% 6.95% CRH Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Summary

CRH beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services. It also manufactures, supplies, and delivers solutions for the built environment in communities across North America; and offers building and infrastructure solutions serving complex critical utility infrastructure, such as water, energy, transportation, and telecommunications projects, and outdoor living solutions for enhancing private and public spaces. In addition, the company combines materials, products, and services to produce a wide range of architectural and infrastructural solutions for use in the building and renovation of critical utility infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings, and outdoor living spaces for the built environment. Further, it produces and supplies precast and pre-stressed concrete products comprising floor and wall elements, beams, vaults, pipes, and manholes; granite, limestone, and sandstone; concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage systems, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures; engineered steel, polymer-based anchoring, fixing, and connecting solutions; concrete masonry, hardscape and related products, including pavers, blocks and curbs, retaining walls, and slabs; and fencing and railing systems, composite decking, lawn and garden products, and packaged concrete mixes. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

